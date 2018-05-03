Benitez: Kenedy’s future depends on Chelsea

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says he would like to see Chelsea loanee Kenedy stay at St James’ Park, but admits it comes down to his parent club to decide.

The midfielder joined the Magpies on loan from the Blues in January and has since established himself as an important player for Benitez’s side.

Kenedy has started all 11 of their Premier League games, scoring two goals and providing two assists, and Benitez is hopeful of retaining the 22-year-old’s services.

“It is too early [to know what is happening with Kenedy] because Chelsea need to decide what they do in terms of a squad,” Benitez was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

‘When they decide what that is, we will know. I am sure Kenedy is a player that they will consider. But they have so many good players they may see him as an option for the boy to go on loan for another year.

“Where could a good place for him be? Newcastle. And for sure that could be a good chance for him and us.

“It was Kenedy’s last game at home [against West Brom] and he has been doing well for us. He is a player that is happy and has been able to give us the pieces of quality that we were looking for.”