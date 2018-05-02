Fellaini in talks over new United contract

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has revealed that he is negotiating with the club regarding a new contract but is also open to a move elsewhere.

The former Everton man’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, which would make him a free agent, and he is well aware that the power is now in his hands.

“The entire staff is doing everything I can to stay. Now I am in a strong position, especially since Mourinho has stated that he wants to keep me,” Fellaini told Sport Magazine.

“Last year I went to the coach and I said that I wanted a new contract. I then had a second meeting, but I will not ask it ten times. Afterwards I became important for the team… And a good player costs at least 50 million euros. The club knows that they went wrong there.”

The Belgium international has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe, but some have suggested he may even consider a move to China.

When asked about a potential move to the Far East, Fellaini added: “I would not have a problem with life in China. I love to discover other places and other cultures. And I will not go there alone. If I go, it’s with the family,” Fellaini said.

“I am now thirty years old, end of contract and negotiating with Manchester United. There are several clubs that show interest. I’m waiting for what’s going to happen.”