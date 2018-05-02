Wilshere still eyeing new Arsenal deal

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed that he is still in talks with the club regarding a new contract and is hopeful it will be concluded successfully.

Wilshere has been at Arsenal since the age of nine, but his current contract will expire at the end of the season, which has led to speculation that he may move elsewhere.

Great team performance last night. Felt the love and energy from the fans from the first until the last minute. We know what we have to do in Madrid. Looking forward to it. But first another big one sunday 🙌🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bE63KuwPPd — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) April 27, 2018

However, the 26-year-old remains optimistic that a new contract can be negotiated, despite the fact that manager Arsene Wenger’s successor is yet to be identified.

Wilshere said, according to the Liverpool Echo : “We are still in the same position really. Not much has changed. We are still talking.

“Obviously the boss (Arsene Wenger) has left which has changed things a little bit because I don’t know who is going to be the manager next year and that can change things.

“But we are still talking and I am hopeful and the club is hopeful we can get something done.”

He added: “To be honest with you, I haven’t really thought about (moving somewhere else). I have said before that this is where I want to be and I have not really had much time to think about moving clubs.

“We have been playing every three or four days for the last three or four months so it has been difficult.

“I am concentrating on games and obviously the boss left so it has been a bad couple of months to be honest.”