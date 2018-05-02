Kane slams English fans’ attitude ahead of World Cup

Harry Kane has criticised English football fans ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

The Tottenham striker accused some England supporters of wanting the team to fail in Russia so they can say “we told you so”.

Kane has come in for personal criticism in recent weeks after appealing successfully to be awarded Tottenham’s goal against Stoke that was originally credited to Christian Eriksen.

Too much fuss is being made of Harry Kane's goal/not goal at Stoke, I personally couldn't care less if he touched it or it was Eriksen's goal, Harry needs to stop letting it effect him and get back to what he does best, rippling goal nets. pic.twitter.com/PdYHatEoC4 — Spurs Twenty Four Seven (@julesbevis) April 26, 2018

He was also the subject of a joke on the FA’s official Twitter feed following Spurs 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the recent FA Cup semi-final.

Team-mate Dele Alli and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling have also come in for ridicule and criticism online in recent weeks, something that Kane says he finds hard to comprehend.

“It is strange, I think it is a mentality thing,” Kane said on Monday after bagging his 27th Premier League goal of the season in Tottenham’s 2-0 victory over Watford.

“It is easier these days to maybe banter England players or take the mick out of England players, if we don’t do well in the World Cup it’s, ‘Oh we told you so’.

“It’s maybe a weaker mentality, but it is what it is, as a team we are focused on what we need to do. We have got to go with a mindset and a belief that we can win, we try and win everything we do and the World Cup is no different.

“On social media you can get a few people that don’t see eye-to-eye but that is part of fans and opinions.

“Everyone is passionate about their clubs and rightly so but as a nation when it comes to the World Cup that is the most important thing is the nation, that’s what comes first.

“For me personally, I have always engaged with my fans, there are a small minority of fans that maybe go over the mark, but that is life, you can’t get too down about it.”