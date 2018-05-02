Holding extends Gunners stay

Arsenal has started planning for the post-Arsene Wenger era by announcing that Rob Holding has committed his long-term future to the club.

The 22-year-old defender was quickly blooded into the first team after joining from Bolton in 2016, making his debut in the 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

Holding went on to feature 18 times for Wenger's side in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium, which he capped off in style with a start in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Let's have your messages for @RobHolding95 after he signed his new contract… pic.twitter.com/E8sEB7kcM2 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 1, 2018

The former England Under-21 international has been given more game time this term but remained firmly behind Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi in the pecking order at the back.

However, the Gunners clearly expect the Trotters youth product to have a bright future and have tied him down beyond 2020 when his previous deal would have expired.

"Arsenal defender Rob Holding has signed a new long-term contract at the club," read a statement from the north Londoners.

"We would like to congratulate Rob on his new contract and look forward to his continued contribution in the coming years."