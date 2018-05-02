Alli: Trophy drought frustrates Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli admits it has been frustrating to come so close to winning titles without ever crossing the finish line.

Spurs came close to the top of the Premier League in 2016/17, when they finished second, seven points behind Chelsea, and have lost in the semi-finals of the FA Cup for two consecutive seasons.

Alli has acknowledged that the north London club is growing ever more frustrated by the lack of trophies, but made it clear that everyone is working together to end the drought.

"Of course we're frustrated. We've got a team full of players that want to win things, a manager that wants to win things, the club wants to win things," he told Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in an interview on BT Sport.

"It's difficult to say what the next step is, but we're all fighting for the same things. As a player, obviously, it's hard to say what we need to do.

"We're focusing on playing, fighting every day. But we know how good we are, we're confident in ourselves and we believe we can beat anyone.

"Growing up, I always remember Tottenham being in fifth or sixth place. That's changing. Everyone can see from the outside where the club is heading.

"People forget that last season we finished second and the season before third – we were so close to winning it."