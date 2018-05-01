Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has edged Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne to be named Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2017/18.

The Egypt star becomes the first African ever to be handed the accolade as he saw off the threat of De Bruyne by less than 20 votes in a ballot which involved over more than 400 FWA members.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane came third although Salah and De Bruyne tallied over 90 percent of the popular vote.

Very fortunate to be adding another award in my first season playing with this great group of players! Lovren did you vote for me? pic.twitter.com/lO7DdAzbuS — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 30, 2018

FWA Chairman Patrick Barclay explained to Sky Sports News that the result was very close: “You judge a victory against the opposition and in particular from Kevin De Bruyne this season, it has been as good as it gets.

“He [De Bruyne] could easily have won it. It was a very close vote.”

In addition, Salah appears on track to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot with a prolific 31 strikes in 34 games for the Reds. He has also managed 11 Champions League goals in 13 matches to help the Jurgen Klopp-coached side to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The 25-year-old was bought ahead of the 2017/18 campaign from Roma for £39.5 million and is just the third Liverpool player to win the gong in the Premier League after Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard.