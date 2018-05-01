Predicting the Premier League relegation battle

While most will undoubtedly focus on what happens in the top spots of the Premier League, the relegation battle heats up with only a handful of matches remaining in the campaign.

Teams are currently fighting tooth and nail in order to secure top-flight football next season, making up for a really compelling close to the 2017-18 campaign.

At the moment, West Bromwich Albion is in last place with 28 points, followed by Stoke City with 30 and Southampton are in the 18th spot with 32.

However, teams just above the bottom three are still in danger, namely West Ham United, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.

Here are the possible outcomes for these teams in the relegation battle after 38 matches in the Premier League.

West Ham United – 15th place

Matches remaining: Leicester City (A), Manchester United (H) and Everton (H)

Prediction: SAFE at 16th

On paper, West Ham’s position might be a little shaky as they face Leicester City and United. The former may have lost 5-0 to Crystal Palace but may have just enough to bounce back especially when playing at home.

Against the Red Devils, West Ham will have their hands full as Jose Mourinho’s men are surely looking to end their campaign strong after recently securing UEFA Champions League football next year.

The crucial tie is against Everton at home. West Ham have had difficulty stopping goals from opponents, but they are likely to do enough for (at least) a point against the Toffees.

Huddersfield Town – 16th place

Matches remaining: Manchester City (A), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H)

Prediction: RELEGATED at 18th

If West Ham’s schedule is shaky, then Huddersfield Town’s is a nightmare for them. They have to face the recently-crowned champions away from home before travelling to London to face Chelsea.

Their final stop is a home game against Arsenal. This is the easiest in the final stretch, but it will definitely take a herculean effort for Huddersfield to get points against the Gunners who are looking to end their season on a positive note.

With that, it is highly unlikely that they add any more points to the 35 they already have, leaving them just at the cusp – but not safe enough.

Swansea City – 17th place

Matches remaining: AFC Bournemouth (A), Southampton (H) and Stoke City (H)

Prediction: SAFE at 17th

The Welsh outfit have been disappointing lately, failing to secure a victory in the last six Premier League matches.

It will not get any better as the remaining games in their schedule include two teams battling for relegation in Southampton and Stoke City.

Expect those two battles to be physical and exciting, but the Swans’ form may fail them again especially when the two may have found their forms.

Luckily, the Bournemouth match-up may benefit them as they may find maximum points against the struggling club which would be enough to keep them until next year.

Southampton – 18th place

Matches remaining: Everton (H), Swansea City (A) and Manchester City (H)

Prediction: SAFE at 15th

Among all the teams listed, Southampton are seemingly headed towards the right direction. Earning a draw against Leicester City and beating AFC Bournemouth, they are seemingly picking up form that could help them climb out of the relegation spots.

Only one point behind Swansea City, the two teams meet at Liberty Stadium which is winnable for Southampton especially with the poor form the Swans are in.

Their next clash against Everton is undoubtedly a tough one, but playing at home should help them at least pick up a draw and those points are enough for them to remain in the Premier League.

Stoke City – 19th place

Matches remaining: Crystal Palace (H) and Swansea City (A)

Prediction: RELEGATED at 19th

Stoke were handed a lifeline when they forced a 0-0 draw against Liverpool in their last Premier League appearance.

While it handed them an important point, they still see themselves three points from safety and with Southampton likely to climb up, Stoke will need to win their remaining two matches to give them a shot at top-flight football next year.

It may be attainable against Swansea City, but the crucial game is against Crystal Palace at home who are flying high after a big win over Leicester City. Even if they beat Swansea and get a draw against Crystal Palace, 34 points may not be enough with other teams above them also gaining points.

West Bromwich Albion – 20th place

Matches remaining: Tottenham Hotspur (H) and Crystal Palace (A)

Prediction: RELEGATED at 20th

Unfortunately for West Brom, it might be a little too late to make a comeback.

They finally found form and have gone unbeaten in their last four league matches – which include win over Manchester United and Newcastle United and draws with Swansea City and Liverpool.

Winning their remaining matches against Tottenham and Crystal Palace will give them 34 points, but that may only end up raising them to 19th instead of 17th in the table. Moreover, the remaining two matches are against tough opponents so gaining spirited draws could give them moral victories.