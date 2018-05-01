Young: Manchester United are on the up

Manchester United veteran Ashley Young believes the club have laid down a marker this season despite coming up short against Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Red Devils are second in the standings, a staggering 16 points adrift City with three games left in the season, but Young remains optimistic about the future especially considering their recent form.

In United’s last eight league fixtures they claimed victories over Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal. Young believes it shows that Jose Mourinho’s side are on the up.

“It’s been one of those seasons when, around Christmas, we were drawing games and had late goals against us,” Young told reporters, according to FourFourTwo.

“When you look back at those kind of games, then you think the season could have been different.

“It wasn’t meant to be, but we’ve put down a marker against the top-four, top-six clubs, but it’s more than that.

“We have to win at other clubs as well. We have to win more games than we have done.

“We’ve been second for quite a lot of the season and it’s nice to be able to rubber-stamp the Champions League qualification, but when you’ve been second so long, you want to finish it.

“We wanted to finish higher, but obviously weren’t able to, and being second is how we want to finish now.

“We need four points and there are three games left in the league. We want to pick up as many points as possible.”