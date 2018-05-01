Pochettino happy for Spurs, Kane after Watford win

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was satisfied with the performance of his team after a lacklustre Spurs side earned a 2-0 win over Watford at Wembley on Monday night.

Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane gave Spurs the win, although the performance was far from impressive.

The match was Tottenham’s 52nd game of the season and came just nine days after their FA Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester United meant it will be another trophyless year for the north Londoners.

"Last year I got 29 goals so I'd like to try and beat that. Last year was an unbelievable end and I'm looking to hit that 30-goal mark again" – @HKane #TOTWAT pic.twitter.com/Qrc4HJuHXF — Premier League (@premierleague) April 30, 2018

Still, the win moved Spurs five points clear of Chelsea in fourth place, one step closer to securing Champions League football for next season.

“It’s difficult to keep playing at a high level, and to show great performances for 10 months,” said Pochettino.

“We were disappointed from the semi-final, our fans the same. You could feel their disappointment during the game. It wasn’t great [atmosphere] to play in tonight. But the most important thing is to be in a good position with three games ahead. It will be a very successful season if we finish in top four.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino backed Harry Kane to fit for the World Cup despite a difficult few weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury.

“It is a mix about different things. I think it wasn’t a great period for him the last few weeks. He is human and, like everyone, was a little bit affected but with the help of everyone is doing well.”

“He needs to improve still but he is happy – 150 games in the Premier League, 105 goals. What we can say more about him? Fantastic striker. I am happy for him that he scored today and happy for the team.

“Of course he will be fit for the World Cup. He is a strong guy – physically and mentally. I am sure that, first of all, he is going to perform for us in a very good way and then no doubt he’ll arrive in a very good condition to the World Cup.”