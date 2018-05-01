Tottenham cement top-four standing

Tottenham firmed their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Watford at Wembley on Monday night.

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Watford 0

Alli (16′) pounces on Karnezis error

Lloris denies Gray and Doucoure

Kane (58′) converts Trippier cutback

Vertonghen hits woodwork with header

Match Summary

Early goals in each half condemned the Hornets to their fifth straight defeat on the road, with Dele Alli opening the scoring in the 16th minute, before Harry Kane secured the win on 58 minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side moved five points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea with three games to go.

Full Report

The hosts made a bright start and Kane tried his luck from 20 yards out in the fourth minute, with his tame shot rolling through to Orestis Karnezis.

They threatened again four minutes later when Eric Dier attacked Mousa Dembele’s cross from the left, but his header flew over the crossbar.

The home fans were celebrating the lead on 16 minutes following a mistake from Karnezis, who spilled Kieran Trippier’s cross from the right and Alli slotted home from 12 yards out after controlling Christian Eriksen’s firm pass.

Dier failed to keep a first-time shot down from 22 yards out following neat inter-passing in the final third on 21 minutes, before Hugo Lloris was called on to keep out Andre Gray five minutes later after the striker was played in on the right by Etienne Capoue.

Eriksen drove at goal on 31 minutes after collecting a loose ball from a throw-in on the left, but his effort from 25 yards out drifted past the right post.

The visitors finished the half strongly, though, with Abdoulaye Doucoure testing Lloris from inside the box on 36 minutes after being picked out by Will Hughes, while Richarlison drew another save out of the French keeper in the 44th minute having been released down the left channel on the counter.

Javi Gracia’s men had hoped to make a better start to the second half in order to stay in the contest, but instead they conceded again on 58 minutes. Kane slipped as he looked to get on the end of Son Heung-Min’s low cross, but he quickly recovered to turn home Trippier’s cutback with a first-time finish from eight yards out.

Jan Vertonghen was unfortunate not to extend Spurs’ lead on 68 minutes with a header from a free-kick on the right that came back off the right post.

Richarlison should have made them pay two minutes later when Troy Deeney teed him up with a knockdown at the back post, but the Brazilian volleyed over from just six yards out.

Substitute Moussa Sissoko squandered a late chance to seal victory as he blasted over from an angle on the right after being slipped in by Kane, while at the other end Deeney cleared the bar with a snapshot from 18 yards out, before Andre Carrillo forced Lloris into a sharp save at his near post deep into stoppage time.