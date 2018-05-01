Slimani hit with violent conduct charge

The Football Association has charged Newcastle striker Islam Slimani with violent conduct after he clashed with West Brom defender Craig Dawson on Saturday.

Slimani kicked out at the opponent’s leg after Dawson appeared to tramp on his foot inside the penalty area during the 80th minute of the Baggies’ 1-0 win at St James’ Park.

The incident went unnoticed by the match officials, but was caught on camera, and the FA has subsequently taken retrospective action against the Algeria international.

Slimani will miss the final three games of the Premier League season against Watford, Tottenham and Chelsea if the charge is proven.

The 29-year-old has made just four appearances for the Magpies without scoring since his loan move from Leicester in January, although a thigh injury limited his opportunities.