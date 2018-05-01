De Ligt unaware of Spurs interest

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt says he doesn’t know anything about interest from Tottenham amid reports that he may move to the Premier League in the off-season.

Reports have surfaced claiming the 18-year-old is on his way to London for around £45 million. However, De Ligt insists he is unaware of any interest in him.

“I do not know anything about it,” the teenager told FOX Sports. “And my agent does not know anything about it. Today I played a match with Ajax and next week we have another one.”

De Ligt is expected to join Spurs in order to replace Toby Alderweireld, who appears to be headed for the exit after failing to sign a new contract with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The young defender was promoted from the Ajax Under-21 team to the senior squad in 2016 and has been an almost ever-present this season, playing in 32 of their 33 Eredivisie fixtures.