Pochettino: My future is up to Levy

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino feels club chairman Daniel Levy is the one person that can answer about his long-term future with the club.

Pochettino still has three years remaining on his contract and was unwilling to discuss his long-term future at the club with the media on Monday.

His Tottenham side host Watford in the English Premier League match at Wembley Stadium later on the day, hoping to open a five-point gap between them and Chelsea in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

The Tottenham boss has again spoken about the club needing to progress “with him or another”, which has once again raised eyebrows about his long term future with the club.

Pochettino told the media on Monday: “Am I going to sign? It’s a question for Daniel. I am not (Arsene) Wenger or (Sir Alex) Ferguson who decides about their own future. I decide only about the starting XI in this football club.

“That is up to Daniel, does he want to offer or not? I am a person who is never going to ask to improve my salary or extend my contract, or anything like this.”

Pochettino feels his side is well ahead with their project, but they need to keep pushing hard to get closer to winning trophies.

Pochettino added: “The expectation always is massive. We are victims of our own success because we are ahead in our project.

“The easy thing to do is give up and say we need to change everything and blame this and that. No, keep going, pushing hard and with all the energy try again.

“That is the realistic project for Tottenham and it’s fantastic because we are different and we need to keep going.”