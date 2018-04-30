Mourinho targets more success for United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he wants more success in seasons to come after winning both the Europa League and EFL Cup in his first two seasons in charge.

In addition, the Red Devils secured a UEFA Champions League spot for 2018/19 after defeating Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League. United also have an FA Cup final to look forward to against fierce rivals Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

However, despite the achievements, Mourinho believes more silverware must be forthcoming to live up to the legacy of retired former boss Alex Ferguson.

He told Sky Sports: "I think if we finish second it's the first time in five years since Sir Alex left. Okay, progress, progress at many levels, but not enough to be first instead of second, and not enough to win the Champions League instead of the Europa League.

"But enough to be stable, win some trophies, reach some finals, but we need more."

The experienced Portuguese mentor added that success in every competition is the target which he strives for. He concluded: "I think we always say the most important is the one you win.

"When I won the Champions League I say the Champions League is most important for me. When I won the leagues, the leagues were more important for me."

The 20-time English top flight winners are still yet to secure second place behind champions Man City, though they could take a step towards doing just that if they beat Brighton & Hove Albion in their next match on Friday.