United edge Wenger’s Old Trafford swansong

Manchester United were tested at Old Trafford by a spirited Arsenal though they were able to come through and win 2-1 courtesy of an injury time goal by Marouane Fellaini.

Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1

Pogba volleys opener

Mkhitaryan shoots just wide

The same player levels

Fellaini heads late winner

Match summary

United open the scoring in the first half as Paul Pogba finished after Alexis Sanchez’s header hit the post.

In a game without many chances, Henrikh Mkhitaryan leveled after the break before a late header from Marouane Fellaini won it for the Red Devils.

Match report

In the emotion of Arsene Wenger’s last match in charge of Arsenal at Old Trafford, the opening 15 minutes was largely without incident. However, the first goal arrived for United in the 16th minute.

From a driving run from Pogba from the middle of the park towards the final third, the France star picked out Romelu Lukaku and his dink to the far post found a wide open Sanchez.

The Chile winger saw his header deflected on to the post, before Pogba was sharp in following up to make it 1-0 to the hosts with a volleyed tap-in.

The Gunners showed plenty of intent in showing a response and came close to an equaliser in the 20th minute. From a lovely set-up by Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mkhitaryan had the goal to aim for but dragged his shot wide of the post with David de Gea seemingly beaten if anything was on target.

Just before the half-an-hour mark, Sanchez produced a challenge on Reiss Nelson in the area in which arms went up for a penalty though nothing was given.

Just before the break, Ashley Young hit the post with a cross which turned into a shot which a panicked David Ospina didn’t anticipate, as it rattled off his near post.

Nonetheless, the away outfit showed resolve after the break as former United forward Mkhitaryan got at least a measure of revenge on his old employers. From a Granit Xhaka assist, the 29-year-old slotted home into the bottom corner giving de Gea no chance in the 51st minute.

There seemed to be a fight about Arsenal of which they’ve lacked in recent seasons, though it was United who had the next best moment. In the 72nd minute, Anthony Martial produced a trademark run down the left before his cross found Chris Smalling in the area.

Yet, the centre-back missed his kicked as it appeared easier to at least hit the target. In the closing stages Jose Mourinho’s men did get the ball in the net however it was ruled out for offside.

At the death, Fellaini broke the visitors hearts as he jumped high to flick home Young’s curling cross from the left in what was fittingly ‘Fergie time’ at Trafford against the departing Wenger.