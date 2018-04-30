City thump Hammers in London

Manchester City clinched a comfortable 4-1 victory over West Ham United in the English Premier League match played on Sunday in the English capital.

West Ham 1 Manchester City 4

Sane’s deflected effort gave Manchester City an early lead.

The advantage was doubled after Zabaleta’s own goal

Cresswell halves deficit before Jesus makes it three after half-time

Fernandinho nets fourth

Match summary

Man City were in dominant form once again as they swept aside struggling West Ham after taking an early 2-0 advantage. The Hammers were able to respond though it would be not enough.

After the break, further goals arrived to make it 4-1 to the visitors to the London Stadium, as the Citizens closed in on a possible 100 points in the league.

Report

The English Premier League champions were dominant from the start while West Ham were sitting back looking to hit City on the counter-attack.

City made use of their early dominance getting an easy goal inside the first 15 minutes through Leroy Sane.

The German international picked it up on the right, cutting inside on his left before his shot deflected off Patrice Evra’s head and wrong-footed Adrian who was in goals for West Ham.

West Ham gave a response a few minutes later with Manuel Lanzini combining well with Marko Arnautovic, but Ederson was at full strength and was able to parry away Lanzini’s strike.

City increased the lead just before the half-an-hour mark as a low cross from Kevin De Bruyne was parried out by Adrian, but bounced in off Pablo Zabaleta for the second goal for the away outfit.

Sane came close to scoring a second in the 38th minute with West Ham looking in disarray especially in defence, but were able to clear their lines to deny the City winger a brace within the first half.

The Hammers thought they had their way back into the game on the 40th minute with Ederson failing in his attempt to shift the ball away from Arnautovic and misjudging it, but a foul was given with the ball already in the back of the net.

City maintained their dominance in the second half and scored the third eight minutes into the second half after a good play by Raheem Sterling.

David Moyes responded by making a triple substitution with Evra, Lanzini and Fernandes simultaneously taken off.

Fernandinho went on to get the fourth for City this time with Sterling the provider to hand West Ham another morale-boosting defeat in their fight for survival.