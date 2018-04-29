Walker: I want to be the world’s best

Kyle Walker is banking on the expertise of his Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, to make him the best right-back in the World.

Walker said he feels working with Guardiola, who managed two of his idols in Philipp Lahm and Dani Alves, gives him an advantage as he bids to emulate the duo.

Guardiola worked with Alves at Barcelona while he also managed Lahm during his spell in charge of Bayern Munich.

The England right-back has been impressive in his first year with City having joined from Tottenham on a record transfer fee for a defender.

Honoured to be named in the PFA team of the year for a third year in a row, it's even more special to have won the league this time round. Congratulations to all my teammates past and present that were also included! @ManCity pic.twitter.com/Oo7IQ0Ephc — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 19, 2018

Walker told Soccer AM’s Tubes: “I’ve said numerous times, Guardiola worked with two of my idols, Philipp Lahm and Dani Alves, so for him to pass on that information to me, to take little bits from their games and put into my game.

“I want to be the best in the world, everyone wants to be the best in the world and that’s what I want to strive to do. With his knowledge, experience, hopefully he can get me to that.

“I think there’s a way to go. You look at Joshua Kimmich, Dani Carvajal there, Antonio Valencia, who I rate highly for switching from midfield to right-back, I like to think I’m up there, but football is a strange game, one minute you’re up, the next down. It’s about being consistent, and those three are consistent.

“I think he’s made me a more intelligent player, I feel. I think he’s taught me how to read the game, when to go forward, when to come inside, and made me think about the game a little bit more, whereas at Tottenham I was basically a winger, my job was to control the right flank and get up and down.

“I’m not saying you don’t need brains to play there but it was a simpler job to what I’m doing here at City. He may show you a video from the last game, where he would have done things different, he’s happy to pull you into his office, and vice versa on the training field. He’s spent a lot of time with me and Delphy.”