Pogba looks to Lampard for inspiration

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is looking to improve his runs off the ball on the advice of teammate Michael Carrick, and suggested he will look to Frank Lampard for inspiration.

Carrick is set to retire from playing football at the end of the season and join Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff. Judging by Pogba’s words, he has been getting a headstart in his new job by helping the French midfielder improve.

“He told me about how running without the ball can make the difference in the game,” Pogba told Sky Sports of the advice given to him by Carrick. “I call them the Lampard runs — making the run, getting into the box, and that helps a lot.

“Michael has the experience. He always talks to me since I arrived last year [Pogba actually joined Manchester United in 2016] and helps me with the position and all that.

“It just came naturally in training. If he sees something I could do better, he comes and tells me. Sometimes, I go to him and say, “do you see something I could do better,” and he helps me and helps me to improve. When you are inside and outside, you don’t see it the same.”

Pogba has scored just five goals in this Premier League season, including a vital double against Manchester City.

He will be hoping that he can adapt his game to be more similar to Lampard, the Premier League’s highest-scoring midfielder of all time with 177 strikes.