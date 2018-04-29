Allardyce defiant in face of fan pressure

After another game which saw fans express their wish for a new manager, Sam Allardyce claimed that Everton supporters can’t expect any more of him.

Everton beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 on Saturday, but the game was overshadowed by a banner unfurled by Toffees fans, which read “Our survey says get out of our club”.

This referred to a survey circulated by the club recently asking supporters to assess the performance of the manager.

“I can’t honestly produce anymore than I’m doing,” Allardyce told the media after victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I’m sorry if some fans don’t like it, but we’re trying as hard as we possibly can — both myself, the staff and the players.

“What can I say when you’ve got 14 points out of seven games when we were in a position of difficulty when I arrived?

“I can only say it’s just one of those things, and if we keep winning, hopefully they might change it to love.”