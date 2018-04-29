Guardiola says Stones going nowhere

Pep Guardiola dismissed reports that John Stones could be set to leave Manchester City as “fake news”, claiming the centre-back will be in his ranks for as long as he is at the club.

“I’m sorry for the guys who announce we’re going to want to sell him. I’m sorry — they lie. I’m not going to comment on the transfers when it’s fake news,” Guardiola told the media.

“I don’t know how people believe we’re going to sell John Stones. He is a young player, an international English player. He’s a huge part of the reason why we won the title.

“I don’t know how long I will be here in Manchester, but as long as I’m here, John Stones will be with us.”

Stones started the season as first choice centre-back alongside Nicolas Otamendi, but has fallen out of favour due to his injury woes, the return to fitness of Vincent Kompany, and the arrival of Aymeric Laporte.

“When he is injured and comes back, injured and comes back, injured and comes back, sometimes it’s not easy,” Guardiola explained.

“He is a joy to train, I want to help him, and we cannot forget the first six months with Nicolas Otamendi was excellent, was top.”