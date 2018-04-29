Mourinho: Man Utd reign will be my longest

Jose Mourinho expects his reign at Manchester United to be the longest of his managerial career.

Mourinho has never spent more than three years at the helm of one club, with his first spell at Chelsea between 2004 and 2007 still his most loyal stint in a job.

However, the United boss is approaching the end of his second season at Old Trafford and expects to fulfil the remaining two years of the contract extension he recently signed.

The Reds were in high spirits at training this morning, taking time to mark @JuanMata8 turning 30… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9vOXoilSq6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2018

Mourinho insists that his passion for both management and his position at United remain undimmed.

“At other clubs, I had the feeling of already thinking about ‘What next?’ I had things I really wanted to do. I had to go to Italy for sure. I had to go to Spain for sure,” said the former Real Madrid and Inter boss.

“At this moment, there isn’t anything I have around the corner, waiting because I want to do something different. I don’t want to do anything different to what I am doing now.

The boss gives his verdict on what type of reception he believes Arsene Wenger will get at Old Trafford on Sunday… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TaniMLaWjG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2018

“My passion for the job is the same and my sense of responsibility, emotional control is better. Obviously I am much more mature.

“At every level, training, matches, relations with players, it feels like everything is deja vu. It is a job where the more experience you have, the better you are. You just have to keep this motivational level.”