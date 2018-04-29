Chelsea edge win over struggling Swansea

Chelsea kept their top-four hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Swansea in their Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday night.

Swansea City 0 Chelsea 1

Fabregas (4′) gets Blues off to flyer

Mawson almost scores OG in first half

Ayew fails to take Swans’ best chance

Carroll misses chance late chance to level

Match Summary

A fine goal from Cesc Fabregas in the fourth minute was enough to get Antonio Conte’s side over the line in Wales.

Victory for the Blues means they still have an outside chance of finishing fourth ahead of Tottenham, who are two points above them and face Watford on Monday night.

One goal is all we needed! 🙌 The Blues claim all three points in South Wales! #SWACHE pic.twitter.com/3ReZ690nfU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 28, 2018

Full Report

The visitors took the lead without Swansea getting a sniff of possession early on. Eden Hazard got the assist when he found Fabregas on the right of the box and the midfielder curled the ball into the top-left corner with his weaker left foot.

The Blues almost doubled their lead in the 21st minute. Olivier Giroud’s header was almost turned into his own net by Alfie Mawson, only for the ball to come off the top of the bar and out for a corner.

The Swans almost found a way back in to the game seven minutes in to the second half. Martin Olsson put in a cross from the left flank which was met by Andre Ayew, whose header took a slight deflection off Antonio Rudiger, but the officials had not seen it and a goal-kick was awarded.

Chelsea had another chance with 20 minutes to go. Caesar Azpilicueta crossed the ball from the inside right channel but a tame Hazard header was easy for Lukasz Fabianski to hold onto.

Tom Carroll had an opportunity to snatch a point for Carlos Carvalhal’s men in the last minute of the game, but his shot went agonisingly wide of the right post

The hosts threw everything at the west Londoners but it wasn’t enough as they find themselves in a scrap for top-flight survival with just two games to go and just a single point above the relegation zone.