Everton dent Terriers’ survive hopes

Huddersfield Town’s chances of remaining in the Premier League took a major knock on Saturday after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton.

Huddersfield 0 Everton 2

Tosun opens scoring

Gueye secures the win

Terriers left frustrated

Match summary

The home side will feel slightly aggrieved after suffering defeat on Saturday after seemingly doing enough to deserve at least a point, except for actually scoring a goal obviously.

Cent Tosun gave Everton the lead in the 39th minute with a neat finish before Idrissa Gueye added the second to secure the points for his side and cap a frustrating afternoon for the hosts.

FT: Two brilliant goals, three points on the road. Well played, lads! 💙 #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/LwHVcavq6w — Everton (@Everton) April 28, 2018

Full report

In a match that only produced 13 shots at goal, seven of which were on target, between both teams, the periods of excitement are always going to be few and far between.

The match had a very pedestrian start and from Huddersfield’s perspective it made a degree of sense. They are fighting to stave off relegation and are not willing to commit to a risky playstyle.

Unfortunately for fans at the ground, Everton were equally unwilling to get drawn in and risk getting hit on the counter, so the game effectively devolved into a staring match with neither side looking likely to blink.

However, that all changed six minutes before half-time when Cenk Tosun was given an inch too much space outside the box and he took his chance with aplomb, drilling his low shot into the bottom left corner to give Everton the lead.

If anyone was hoping this goal will spark this game in to life or encourage Huddersfield to take more risks, they were sorely disappointed. Now Everton had even less incentive to venture high the pitch and Huddersfield were equally guilty of not looking to get back into the game.

After a smattering of half chances throughout the second half, the Toffees eventually secured the win with Leighton Baines deftly controlling a Niasse cross into the path of Gueye, who blasted the ball home to make it 2-0 in the 77th minute.

The win sees Everton up to eighth in the Premier League and leaves Huddersfield just two points above the relegation zone.