Stubborn Stoke frustrate Reds at Anfield

A spirited Stoke held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the early kick-off on Saturday to keep alive their slim chances of avoiding relegation.

Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0

Wijnaldum comes close

Ings goal disallowed

Liverpool denied penalty

Shawcross almost grabs late winner

Match Summary

The Reds almost opened the scoring late in the first half as Danny Ings volleyed into the roof of the net from a tight angle, but the flag went up for offside.

In the 86th minute, they were denied a penalty appeal after a cross from Georginio Wijnaldum hit Erik Peters’ outstretched and, but referee Andre Marriner deemed it as accidental.

Full Report

Mohamed Salah had a glorious opportunity to continue his goalscoring streak in the sixth minute when he was played in on goal, but the Egyptian’s chip rose over Jack Butland and wide of goal.

The Potters improved as the game went on and a defensive error by Joe Gomez allowed Moritz Bauer to drive forward before crossing towards the back post where Mame Diouf was lurking, but the Senegalese forward could only find the side-netting.

Immediately at the other end, the hosts came close as some great interplay between Salah and Wijnaldum eventually saw Trent Alexander Arnold one on one with Butland, who managed to get out and deny the youngster.

It was then Paul Lambert’s side back on the attack as Xherdan Shaqiri got down the right flank before playing a ball across the face of the goal with neither Peter Crouch nor Diouf able to get a telling touch.

Just before the half-hour mark, Wijnaldum produced the best chance of the match as he dragged a shot inches wide with Butland well beaten.

Ings thought he had the opener after he volleyed into the roof of the net brilliantly, but the goal was disallowed with the striker judged to have been offside.

It was a slow start to the second half as both teams looked very flat after a busy first half. Stoke were dealt a big blow when Bruno Martins Indi was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Ramadan Sobhi.

Alberto Moreno tried to bring the game to life with a strong left-footed effort from 25 yards out, but it flew well wide of the target.

Jurgen Klopp’s men then had several corners in a row, but the visiting defence remained well organised and kept them at bay well.

As the contest entered the final five minutes, Liverpool had a big penalty shout as Wijnaldum’s cross hit Peters on the hand, but the referee saw it as unintentional.

At the opposite end, Stoke came within inches of going ahead as Diouf did well to lift the ball over Loris Karius towards the back post and Ryan Shawcross was attacking at speed, but could not turn the ball back into the open net.