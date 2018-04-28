De Gea wants titles with United

David de Gea has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United by expressing his desire to keep winning trophies with the club.
The 27-year-old Spanish international goalkeeper has one year left on his current contract but is expected to sign a new five-year deal when the current season concludes.
With Real Madrid reportedly keen admirers of the former Atletico Madrid man, De Gea is determined to win the Premier League again – havnig last won the title in the 2012/13 season, while more recently winning the Europa League, an FA Cup and the League Cup.
He has also been named in four successive PFA Teams of the Year.
Speaking ahead of facing Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, the shotstopper told the Daily Mail: “I’m playing well, I’m confident but I have to maintain it and win trophies. That’s what world-class players do.”
He added: “It was odd [under Louis van Gaal]. Finishing fourth is not good enough. I want to win. If you are at United, you need a manager with a winning mentality. We had that with [Alex] Ferguson. [Jose] Mourinho has it. He wants to win every game.
“We spoke in the Euros and he told me he wanted me with him and wanted trophies. We’ve had a tough time since Ferguson retired. It’s hard to diagnose. It has to be more.
“Titles are what I crave. We have to get United back to their best, back in the Champions League, back as the champions of England, back to the top.”