Big Match Focus: Manchester United v Arsenal

On Sunday, Manchester United will look to further secure their second placed Premier League finish with all three points against an Arsenal side with Europa League success on their minds.

Premier League

Date: 29 April 2018

Round 35

Kick-off: 17H30 local time/23H30 HKT

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: K. Friend

Assistants: S. Bennett, E. Smart

Fourth official: M. Oliver

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester United 185 79 43 63

Arsenal 185 63 43 79

Absolute pearler. 💫@Youngy18 curled this effort in during #MUFC's 8-2 thrashing of tomorrow's opponents in 2011. pic.twitter.com/kdkdxkvVOj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2018

Previous encounter

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United 02/12/17 Premier League

Arsenal goalscorer: A. Lacazette (49′)

Manchester United goalscorers: A. Valencia (4′), J. Lingard (11′, 63′), P. Pogba (74′)

Players to watch

Alexis Sanchez has endured a slow start to his United career but was excellent in the FA Cup semi-final win over Spurs last week. He may also have a point to prove against his former team.

Jesse Lingard, who scored twice the last time he faced Arsenal, is also enjoying an exceptional season. He has eight goals, although it is Romelu Lukaku who leads the goalscoring charts at the club with 16 league goals to his name this campaign.

Arsenal boss may opt to rest a few of his regular starters with their Europa League second leg against Atletico Madrid next week. Henrikh Mkhitaryan could, however, return from a knee injury for some game time to face his former side.

Jose on @Alexis_Sanchez: "We all knew how good he was, and that's why we fought to have him here. I was sure, since day one, that he was the right player for us, not just his football qualities, but his mentality and experience, too." pic.twitter.com/2sN3B2OtWI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2018

Team form and manager quotes

In second place with 74 points, United are just three clear of Liverpool in third and six points better off than Tottenham, meaning they are not yet assured of finishing behind Champions Manchester City.

They have, however, lost just once in their last six games, 1-0 at home to West Brom, but come into this game having beaten Bournemouth 2-0 and Spurs 2-1 in the FA Cup.

Arsenal are chasing a Champions League place via the Europa League as they come into this game in sixth with 57 points, six behind Chelsea but nine adrift of Tottenham in fourth.

Arsene Wenger’s side wasted a massive chance to put some distance between themselves and Atletico as they drew 1-1 against ten men. Prior to that, they had won six straight games before a draw, loss and a win – ahead of being held by Diego Simeone’s side.

The boss gives his verdict on what type of reception he believes Arsene Wenger will get at Old Trafford on Sunday… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TaniMLaWjG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2018

In the lead up to the game, United boss Jose Mourinho said: “We have had a good week since Wembley. For the players, better than for me because they had more time off than I did but that’s just the nature of the job and I think they deserve that little rest.

“They come [back] mentally fresh, happy and ready to get that point we need to finish fourth and the seven points we need to finish second [in the Premier League] and ready to go to that final.”

Wenger added that it will be strange to face Sanchez.

“For him, it was a move to another big club. Overall, both parties had interest to do what happened.

“Of course [it will be little bit strange to face Alexis]. The only thing that he has not changed is the colour, that’s still red.

“It’s strange for me to see him in a different shirt because he had a strong bond with the club and of course he was here for a few years. He did extremely well for us.”

Team news

Mourinho has a fully fit squad to choose from with only Sergio Romero (knee) unavailable.

Mkhitaryan is a slight doubt with a knee injury while Mohamed Elneny (ankle) is out for the rest of the season.