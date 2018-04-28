Wenger: Mourinho relationship tense, but respectful

Arsene Wenger has claimed that he and Jose Mourinho have a respectful relationship, with the pair’s bitter rivalry seemingly having softened.

The pair have regularly clashed since Mourinho came to the Premier League for the first time in 2004. The rivalry arguably peaked in 2014, when Mourinho called the Arsenal boss a "specialist in failure".

The Manchester United manager recently admitted that he regrets some of his actions during conflicts with Wenger and Frenchman has now echoed his reconciliatory tone.

"It has been, like with Ferguson, very tense like always when you fight together," Wenger told Soccer Saturday of his relationship with Mourinho.

"But overall, it is respectful. I must say as well it is very difficult when you play against fellow managers, they get reported things that you have not necessarily said.

"In press conferences, they say 'Wenger said that' even if it is taken out of context and you then get people who are upset or vice versa.

"It is very difficult to keep it calm and quiet, but over the distance, the respect always takes over. Do you know why? We all suffer defeats, we all suffer disappointment and we all know that we suffer a lot.

"You always have respect for people who suffer, unless you are completely not human at all. You have to feel empathy for people who are in the same job as you."