Premier League promotion race goes down to the wire

Fulham beat Sunderland 2-1 on Friday, ensuring that the race for automatic Premier League promotion will go down to the final day of the championship season.

The win moved the West London side above Cardiff into second place and onto 88 points from 45 games. The Bluebirds have 86 from 44, while fourth-placed Aston Villa have 82 from 44.

Joel Asoro gave Sunderland the lead at Craven Cottage in the 28th minute, but Fulham equalised through Lucas Piazon on the stroke of half-time. A 76th minute winner from Aleksandar Mitrovic then sealed the points.

Fulham and Cardiff were relegated from the Premier League in 2014, while Villa went down in 2016. The top two sides in the championship will secure automatic promotion back up to the top flight, with Wolverhampton Wanderers already having secured the title.

Teams finishing from third to sixth in the league will have to battle it out in the playoffs to secure the final promotion spot.