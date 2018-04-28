Dream Match: Manchester United XI vs Arsenal XI (Pt. 2)

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to clash over the weekend in the Premier League.

This marks the final time Arsene Wenger will play at Old Trafford and this sparks nostalgia for fans that have followed the rivalry between the two big English clubs.

In the previous article, the best XI of Arsenal were laid on the pitch and now Manchester United’s top XI in history will be revealed.

The same 4-4-2 set-up will be given for the Red Devils.

GK – David De Gea

David De Gea deserves a special mention in this article as he is the only player on either side that is still playing for United or Arsenal.

At 27 years old, the Spaniard is already considered one of the best keepers in the world. His length and athleticism allows him to stop shots close to impossible angles and close distances quickly and effectively.

Arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, De Gea has attracted a lot of big teams due to his impressive play. This year alone, the shot-stopper has played in 42 matches across all competitions and has only allowed 32 goals and kept 21 clean sheets.

LB – Gary Neville

Known for his hard-nosed approach to the game and never afraid to go in for a challenge, Neville grew up within the ranks of the Manchester United youth team to be signed to the senior squad in 1994.

He played for one team in his professional career and it resulted in many titles for the Englishman.

The 12-time Premier League winner, Neville also helped the Red Devils achieve success in Europe with two UEFA Champions League victories.

Neville retired in 2011 and has gone to become the assistant manager for England’s national team and also was the manager for Spanish club Valencia from 2015 to 2016.

CB – Nemanja Vidic

A commanding presence for United during his time with the club, Nemanja Vidic was a true leader for the Red Devils. The Serbian international arrived at Old Trafford in 2006 and spent eight years with the club.

He was the captain of the team for three years until he left on a free transfer to Internazionale in 2014, with many remembering him as a solid centre-back who always gave 100 per cent every match.

Vidic won five Premier League titles with United, along with one UEFA Champions League trophy. He would go on to appear in 211 games for the Red Devils, scoring a total of 15 goals.

CB – Rio Ferdinand

Outspoken and certainly hard to miss on the pitch, Rio Ferdinand was oftentimes the centre of attention when playing for Manchester United.

The towering Englishman would often end up clashing with opposing strikers and playing a physical game is exactly how he wants to play it.

Playing with different English clubs through his career, Ferdinand’s most defining moments are certainly with United where he won six Premier League titles, one UEFA Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League, among others.

He is currently a television pundit for BT Sport and is just as entertaining as he was back in his playing days.

LB – Denis Irwin

Many were unsure when Sir Alex Ferguson picked up Denis Irwin for £650,000 and played him in the left back position. However, United benefited so much with the arrival of the Irish international as Irwin filled in the spot with such dominance that the cost to acquire his services seems like an absolute steal.

Irwin won seven league championships with the club as well as a Champions League triumph. He would serve the team for 12 years, making 368 appearances and scoring 22 goals.

With the Red Devils having so many notable left backs like Patrice Evra and Tony Dunne, Irwin makes the cut due to the shrewd business behind having him with the club.

RM – David Beckham

Arguably one of the most popular names and faces to come out of football, David Beckham was one of the best midfielders during his career.

Rising through the youth team, United signed Beckham to the senior team in 1994. It wasn’t until a year later before he earned his spot with the club.

Beckham played eight years with the Red Devils, winning six Premier League titles along with a Champions League triumph.

He would score 85 goals in 382 appearances for the Red Devils, and would go on to play with other big-named teams like Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

CM – Paul Scholes

Just like Neville, Paul Scholes only played for one team in his entire career – Manchester United.

He played from 1994 to 2011 before taking a one-year break, resuming his career in 2012 before finally retiring in July 2013.

Scholes was an incredible technical player, who had an impressive work rate and impeccable passing skills. He was versatile enough to play in any midfield position, but operated best as a box-to-box player.

The Englishman won the Champions League twice, the Premier League 11 times and the FA Cup four times with the Red Devils.

CM – Roy Keane

The captain who always seems to push the limits of what he can and can’t do on the pitch, the fiery Roy Keane helped United become of the most exciting teams to watch.

Arriving to the club in 1993, Keane came in at the perfect time when United were on the rise and winning titles. This helped mould him into a great leader until he took over the captaincy in 1997 following Eric Cantona’s retirement.

Keane would fill in perfectly and it resulted in seven Premier League titles, one Champions League crown and the recognition as the Footballer of the Year in 2000.

The Irishman appeared in 455 matches for United, scoring 50 goals and providing 13 assists.

LM – Ryan Giggs

A Welsh legend, Ryan Giggs also spent all his professional career as a Red Devil.

Brought to the senior team in 1994, Giggs played 13 seasons with United and helped the team win multiple titles which included 13 Premier League crowns and two Champions League trophies.

Giggs commanded the midfield and was able to dictate the flow of the game with his passing and movement. Even in the late stages of his career, Giggs would find ways to be effective when on the pitch, resulting in many considering him an absolute wizard with the ball.

Many new football players look at Giggs as their role model with his style of play.

ST – Cristiano Ronaldo

Easily recognised as one of the two best players currently playing football, Cristiano Ronaldo made a name for himself as a Manchester United star.

Coming to the team in 2003, few would imagine the heights that Ronaldo could reach. He now has a long list of accomplishments, with three Premier League titles and one Champions League crown to his credit during his time at Old Trafford.

During his time with United, Ronaldo won the FIFA Ballon d’Or once, UEFA Best Player in Europe one time and England’s Footballer of the Year twice.

He is currently dominating in the Spanish league with Real Madrid and many believe that he may end up as the best player to ever play the game when he retires.

ST – Eric Cantona

With the nickname “King Eric” among fans and players, Cantona was a character larger than life on and off the pitch.

Playing five years at Old Trafford, Cantona scored 77 goals in 171 matches with the Red Devils. He was known for having a temper and the Frenchman was never too far from controversy.

In 1995, Cantona was physically involved with a fan as he kicked one in the crowd after verbally abusing the Frenchman. It would result in a lengthy suspension and his subsequent ban from international football.

Despite this, many still laud Cantona as an incredible striker with a lot of skill, and his dominant demeanour made him a serious threat anytime he has the ball in the final third.

There are many names that can be included in the list, but this XI will certainly rival any team in talent in each position.