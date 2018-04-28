Dream Match: Manchester United XI vs Arsenal XI (Pt. 1)

The coming weekend will feature a key match-up as Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

This clash is important for both teams as the Red Devils are currently fighting to retain their second spot in the table, while the Gunners are sixth in the league but still have a chance to climb the table for European football next season.

Furthermore, many fans are nostalgic as Arsene Wenger will be managing his final game at Old Trafford as an Arsenal manager.

The Frenchman enjoyed 22 years with the club and was fierce rivals with United, and in his final match against United, Wenger will look to get three points.

Both teams have storied histories and success in the league, and the names below can be considered the best XI for both squads using the conventional 4-4-2 set-up.

ARSENAL

GK – David Seaman

While the Gunners have had impressive goalkeepers in their history, few can match the accomplishment of David Seaman.

The Englishman moved to North London from Queens Park Rangers in 1990 and spent 13 fruitful years with the club.

He won the league title twice, was a three-time FA Cup winner and lifted the English Super Cup three times as well.

Seaman was highly intelligent between the sticks and was not afraid to approach the ball to stop opposing forwards a chance.

In 429 matches for Arsenal in the league, Seaman only allowed 372 total goals and kept 177 clean sheets.

RB – Lauren

At left back, Cameroon international Lauren was the choice as he was a steady presence in the Gunners defence and was part of the “Untouchables” in 2004 when the team went unbeaten in the Premier League to win the title.

Lauren arrived in 2000 from Spain and spent seven years in North London before moving to Portsmouth. He played a total of 241 Premier League games for Arsenal, scoring 10 goals to help the club.

He won a number of trophies with the team, including two league titles, three FA Cup triumphs and four English Super Cup victories.

The Cameroonian also helped his national team win the Africa Cup twice, in 2000 and 2002.

CB – Sol Campbell

Regarded as one of the best English defenders during his time, Sol Campbell makes the list as one of Arsenal’s centrebacks. He was an imposing threat and his physical nature made attackers hesitant to challenge him for a shot.

He grew up in Tottenham Hotspur’s youth academy before making a switch to the Gunners in 2001. He spent five years at the Emirates before moving to other clubs. He would eventually return for a seven-month stay with the team in 2010 but would eventually retire a year later.

Campbell won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup three times with Arsenal and is also a European U-19 champion when he represented England.

CB – Tony Adams

Displaying the epitome of loyalty, Tony Adams deserve a spot for everything he has done for the Gunners.

Climbing the ranks of the team’s youth system, Adams was promoted to the senior club in 1983 at a young age of 17.

He would remain a strong presence in the Arsenal defence and had successful years with the club before retiring in 2002.

Adams would be the team’s captain from 1988 until he hung his boots, showing just how big of a presence he is for the club and how he influences the younger players. He won four league championships, three FA Cup titles, two English League Cup triumphs, four English Super Cups and one UEFA Cup title in his list of accomplishments.

LB – Ashley Cole

Part of the Golden Generation of English football, Ashley Cole deserves a spot in the XI as he performed his best during his time at the Emirates.

Making his senior debut in 1999, Cole was sent on loan to Crystal Palace before returning a year later. The time of growth proved well for the Englishman as he spent six years with the Gunners as their first-choice RB and his pace and decisive nature made him very reliable on defence.

Cole appeared in 225 league matches for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and 17 assists. He would win two Premier League titles with the Gunners along with multiple FA Cups and English Super Cups.

RM – Fredrick Ljungberg

Another popular figure in the “Untouchables” era of Arsenal, Freddie Ljungberg was a capable winger who was gifted as he could play either side of the pitch.

The Swede arrived at Arsenal in 1998 and spent nine years with the club before moving to West Ham United in 2007.

Making 322 league appearances for the Gunners, Ljungberg scored 71 goals and assisted in 31.

He won the league title twice in his career and was crowned as Sweden’s Footballer of the Year in 2002 and 2006.

CM – Patrick Vieira

With many players in the list appearing as they were a part of the “Untouchables,” Patrick Vieira undoubtedly makes the list as he was the skipper at the time.

During his prime, Vieira had a big rivalry with United, especially with Red Devils skipper Roy Keane.

They had a lot of exciting matchups, and Vieira held his own for the most part.

The Frenchman accomplished a lot during his time as a player, winning three league titles with the Gunners, four FA Cup victories and three English Super Cups.

Vieira had success in the international level as well, winning the Confederations Cup, European Championship and World Cup with France. Vieira was also highly praised, winning the French Football Player of the Year in 2001.

CM – Cesc Fabregas

The youngest in the XI, Cesc Fabregas was given a spot for what he has achieved at such a young age. Wenger signed Fabregas in 2003 and at 16 years old already saw his first senior game for such a big club.

He was set as the successor of Vieira and despite playing at a young age, Fabregas adapted properly and showed class and maturity in his game.

Fabregas only won the FA Cup in 2005 and the English Super Cup twice, but he was a true leader for the Gunners during their transition period after arguably their best era.

He would go on to play 306 league games for Arsenal, scoring 59 goals and assisting in 91.

LM – Robert Pires

Coming in to Arsenal from Marseille in 2000, Pires played six seasons with the Gunners and was also part of the “Untouchables” in 2004.

He was a confident player who would often take the role of penalty taker for Arsenal, with Wenger showing the Frenchman a lot of trust.

Pires played 283 league matches for the Gunners, scoring 85 goals and 34 assists for the club.

His performance for the Gunners earned him high praise, with many fans considering Pires as one of the top-10 to ever player for the club.

ST – Thierry Henry

A cult legend, Thierry Henry is not only considered one of the best Arsenal players, but the best to ever play in the Premier League.

The prolific striker, Henry in 1999 and was converted by Wenger from a winger to a striker. The gamble paid off as Henry found himself comfortable in front of goal, scoring 227 Premier League goals for the club in 371 appearances.

Henry led the line during the best years of Arsenal, and even made a loan comeback in 2012 which lasted for a month.

The Frenchman played for so many big teams like Juventus and Barcelona, but his time with Arsenal is one that is best remembered.

ST – Dennis Bergkamp

Alongside Henry in the list is Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Spending nine season at the Emirates before retiring, Bergkamp was a very flexible player as he started off as a wide midfielder before transitioning to a striker.

Bergkamp was one of the best in front of goal, clinical with his finish and always kept a level head despite high pressure.

He would appear in 394 matches for the Gunners, scoring 104 while assisting in 60.

There are so many other names who could be considered in the list like Ian Wright, Robin Van Persie and Petr Cech. And while they make valid arguements, these XI included in the list are legends in their own rights.

