Wenger: I was right to reject Man Utd

Arsene Wenger has no regrets about rejecting the chance to replace Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United boss.

Wenger admits he held discussions with United, when Ferguson first considered the possibility of stepping down from the Old Trafford hotseat at the end of the 2001-02 campaign.

As it turned out, Wenger wasn’t interested in the job and then Ferguson reversed his decision to retire.

The boss gives his verdict on what type of reception he believes Arsene Wenger will get at Old Trafford on Sunday… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TaniMLaWjG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2018

But ahead of his final meeting as Arsenal manager against United this weekend, the 68-year-old believes he made the right decision in staying with the Gunners.

“No, because Arsenal is the love of my life,” Wenger said.

“I turned many, many, many clubs down to stay here and to face the challenge when we built the [Emirates] stadium.

🙈Have @Arsenal just blown their chance of winning the @EuropaLeague?

@atletienglish now big favourites for the second leg, with an away goal.https://t.co/hppIOejN0Q — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) April 26, 2018

“I don’t regret that because it’s just the way I see my life and what is important to me.

“Yes, I met [then United chairman] Martin Edwards but many people came to see me at my home, but I was always loyal to this club.”