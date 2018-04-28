Liverpool will support Rangers target Gerrard

Liverpool will not stand in Steven Gerrard’s way if he decides to take his first management role with Glasgow Rangers.

Gerrard has spent the past 18 months as a youth development coach with boyhood club Liverpool, but multiple reports in the UK have indicated that the former Reds captain is the number one target of Scottish side Rangers.

It would be a debut management position for the 37-year-old, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the club will support him whatever his decision.

The Gerrard stuff has been great fun. Don't think he's the man for Rangers to be fair, and it's highly unlikely to happen. Still, gies us something to talk about. — Neil Cameron (@NeilCameron5) April 27, 2018

“I am not worried,” said Klopp.

“Whatever he wants to do we will support him in that. There is no decision.

“I can imagine clubs are interested in signing Stevie, [he has] massive experience as a player so I would think about him signing for a club. We will support him in all directions.”

If Gerrard decides to take the job, then he will come up against his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, now in charge of Rangers’ fierce rivals Celtic.