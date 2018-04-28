Preview: Swansea City v Chelsea

Chelsea will continue their late push for UEFA Champions League qualification when they make the trip to Wales to face Swansea on Saturday in the late kick-off.

Premier League

28 April 2018

Gameweek 35

Kick-off: 18H30 local time/00H30 HKT

Referee: J. Moss

Assistants: A. Holmes, H. Lennard

Fourth official: C. Kavanagh

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Swansea 34 7 11 16

Chelsea 34 16 11 7

Previous encounter

Chelsea 1-0 Swansea 29/11/17 (Premier League)

Chelsea goalscorers: A. Rudiger (55′)

Players to watch

Lukasz Fabianski has been key to the Swans’ fight for survival, with the Polish keeper making the second-most saves in the Premier League this season with 121. Fabianski has also managed to keep nine clean sheets in his 34 appearances for the Welsh outfit.

Olivier Giroud is starting to deliver for the Blues after finally being given his chance in the starting line-up. The French striker stepped off the bench to score a match-winning brace in the 3-2 triumph over Southampton and netted against the same opposition last weekend in the FA Cup as the west Londoners progressed to the final with a 2-0 success.

Team form and manager quotes

The Blues have closed the gap on fourth-placed Tottenham to five points following back-to-back wins over Southampton (3-2) and Burnley (2-1).

Spurs opened the door for their London rivals after losing 3-1 to Manchester City and drawing 1-1 with Brighton most recently.

Antonio Conte’s side are also undefeated in their last four games across all competitions, having beaten Southampton 2-0 last weekend to book their place in the FA Cup final for the second year running.

But Conte is aware of the Swans’ form under Carlos Carvalhal, especially at home, where they have suffered only one defeat once since his appointment on December 28.

“First of all we have to try to get three points. We are playing against a team fighting to avoid relegation. In the last five games at home, Swansea have won four and drawn once. It means they are in good form,” the Italian said in his pre-match press conference.

“If we want to continue to have hope of taking a Champions League place, we need to get three points and try to put a bit on pressure on the teams who are ahead of us.

“The reality is that Tottenham have a big advantage, but the only way to try to put a bit pressure on them is to get three points tomorrow.”

Despite their impressive home record in 2018, Carvalhal’s side are winless in their last five top-flight encounters and sit just four points clear of the relegation zone in 17th position.

They do, however, have a game in hand on the bottom two and can ease the fear of relegation with victories over fellow strugglers Southampton and Stoke in their final two fixtures.

"When we play at home, the fans always have a lot of belief and get behind us."

Carvalhal believes his players are prepared to survive the scrap due to their past experiences in this sort of situation.

“The players have experienced this before and when you live through something you must try to learn from it,” the Portuguese coach told the press.

“Our players have lived with this pressure to win games in the most important part of the season.

“This is not a bad thing, it’s good. The players know the pressure and also they have had success at this stage before. They are ready.”

Team news

The hosts have a few fitness doubts for the visit of the 2016/17 champions. Federico Fernandez and Kyle Bartley face late fitness tests on knee injuries, while Luciano Narsingh is nursing an ankle problem.

Renato Sanches is in line to return to the matchday squad for the first time since January, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

The visitors remain without Marcos Alonso, who completes a three-match ban for violent conduct. David Luiz (knee) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) are also sidelined, but Thibaut Courtois is set to return in goal.