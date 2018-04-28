Mourinho: De Gea going nowhere

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is adamant that David de Gea will not be leaving Old Trafford soon, while insisting the club needed Alexis Sanchez.

De Gea has enjoyed another outstanding season in goal for United and is hoping to win his first Golden Glove award, having come so close in recent years.

The Spain international has kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this term with 17, two ahead of Manchester City keeper Ederson with four games remaining.

Real Madrid came close to signing De Gea in 2015 and are believed to have maintained an interest in the Atletico Madrid youth product, although it appears Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea is now in their sights.

When asked if there was a possibility of De Gea being sold in the off-season, Mourinho said in his pre-match press conference for Sunday’s visit of Arsenal: “No chance.”

Sanchez comes up against his former employers for the first time since his January departure from the Emirates Stadium, and Mourinho claims his acquisition was important for the team’s progression.

“He was playing in the Premier League for years,” the Portuguese coach added. “We all know how good he was, that’s why he was chased by many teams I believe.

“That’s why we fought to have him here and I was sure he was the right player not just by his typical playing qualities but by his mentality.

“We needed that, a bit more experience, mental aggressiveness. It was now or never so it was now.”