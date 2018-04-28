Preview: Liverpool v Stoke City

Liverpool will make another push for automatic UEFA Champions League qualification when they entertain Premier League strugglers Stoke at Anfield on Saturday.

Premier League

28 April 2018

Gameweek 36

Kick-off: 13H30 local time/19h30 HKT

Venue: Anfield

Referee: A. Marriner

Assistants: R. West, S. Long

Fourth official: L. Mason

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 153 77 40 36

Stoke City 153 36 40 77

Previous encounter

Stoke 0-3 Liverpool 29/11/17 (Premier League)

Liverpool goalscorers: S. Mane (17′), M. Salah (77′, 83′)

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah will look to take a step closer to Ian Rush’s record of 48 goals in a season. The Egyptian star bagged a brace against Roma on Tuesday to take his tally for the Reds to 42 goals in 42 games, having scored in each of his last seven appearances.

Jack Butland is expected to have a busy day in goal for the Potters and he’ll be key to their hopes of getting something on Merseyside. The England international has made the most saves in the top flight with 133 and has kept five clean sheets in trying circumstances this term.

Team form and manager quotes

The Reds’ chances of finishing runners-up to champions Manchester City took a knock last weekend when they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with basement club West Brom.

Jurgen Klopp’s side trail second-placed Manchester United by three points having played one game more than their fierce rivals and Tottenham, who are a further three adrift in fourth spot.

But the Merseyside giants are unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions with their spirits soaring after beating Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday.

Klopp insists the second leg in Rome on Wednesday will have no bearing on his team selection for the visit of the Potters this weekend.

“We have not a lot of time between the games so I prefer to wait until the last second until I have to make the decisions. That’s about the boys who have a few little things [fitness issues] from the [Roma] game,” the German said in his pre-match press conference.

“My line-up, or the idea for the line-up is to win the game – that’s the only thing I can think about. It’s not about resting players or whatever, we all know that we are quite short of options in a few departments.

“It’s the longer break of the intense week, we play Tuesday and Saturday then Wednesday again so that’s always OK from a recovery point of view, it’s always good so we could play the same team like we played against Roma if the players are available, that’s the only thing.

“But there will not be 1,000 changes because we don’t have the opportunity and because it’s a Premier League game and it’s very important, obviously, for both sides. So there’s nothing to think about ‘resting’, it’s only to line up a strong side and try everything to win the game.”

Paul Lambert has only recorded one victory in 12 league encounters since being handed the reins at the Bet365 Stadium in January – a 2-0 success over Huddersfield in his first game at the helm.

Lambert’s team are in the midst of a nine-match winless run, although they claimed precious back-to-back 1-1 draws against West Ham and Burnley most recently.

The 19th-placed Potters have just three fixtures to retain their top-flight status and they need to haul in the four-point gap to Swansea to do that.

Lambert acknowledged the tremendous task facing his players on Merseyside, but has urged them to embrace the occasion.

“There is an enormous amount of pressure on us, but we have got no other option than to thrive under it,” the Scot told the press.

“We are in a situation where we really need to win all three of our final fixtures to have a chance – we certainly have to win two definitely, just to give ourselves a glimmer of hope.

“Personally I love the pressure, if you don’t enjoy that side of things then I think you are in the wrong game. Every player, manager has to work under pressure – that is the nature of the business we are in.

“As a group we won’t be affected by it. We all know what is at stake. We aren’t frightened by it, we are going to embrace this and give it our best shot.”

Team news

The hosts could be without Sadio Mane, who faces a late fitness test after picking up a minor knock against the Giallorossi in midweek.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain misses the run-in to the season with an ACL injury he sustained in that clash, while Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Emre Can (back) are also unavailable.

The visitors must do without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (groin) and Konstantinos Stafylidis (rib). Glen Johnson, meanwhile, is rated doubtful with a groin problem.