Gomez: Liverpool can’t look past Stoke

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has warned his teammates that Stoke City will put up a big fight when the two teams clash in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds are close to securing a spot in the top four as they sit in third position with an eight-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand, but Gomez doesn’t want to take anything for granted.

"We're all focused on the league because we want to guarantee that top-four finish, and it's not an easy task and far from a done deal."

Stoke are expected to come out firing at Anfield as they battle to retain their Premier League status. The Potters are 19th in the standings, four points below safety with three games left.

After hosting Stoke, Liverpool will need to shift their focus back to their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Roma. The Reds will take a 5-2 lead into the second leg in Rome on Wednesday.

Gomez told Premier League Productions: “We’re all focused on the league because we want to guarantee that top-four finish, and it’s a not an easy task and far from a done deal.

“We all know that and [there are] some tough teams and everyone has got their own cause they’re fighting for.

“Obviously Stoke are going to come and be ready and at it so we’ve got to be ready for that.

“It’s a balancing act but [the Premier League] is definitely a priority at the same time.”

He added: “I think [they’re] going to be a massive threat, [their position means] that they’re going to put in their all.

“At the end of the day, once that whistle blows at the start of the game, it’s a clean slate and that 90 minutes is that 90 minutes, regardless of what’s happened in the past games.

“They’re going to be up for it and fighting and we know they have their threats. It’s going to be a tough game, 100 percent, so we definitely can’t underestimate them.”