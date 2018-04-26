FA receives bid to buy Wembley Stadium

The Football Association has confirmed that they received an offer from Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan on Thursday to buy Wembley Stadium.

The bid is reportedly around £800million and, if it were to be accepted, would see the stadium host more NFL games. It may even lead to a London-based NFL franchise being established. However, that remains pure speculation at this time.

A statement made by the official FA spokesperson via Twitter read: “We can confirm that The FA has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium.”

Meanwhile, the NFL’s International executive vice-president Mark Waller revealed in a statement that the bid is a positive step for the American sport to grow overseas.

The statement read: “We are very happy for Shad Khan and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The potential purchase of Wembley Stadium is a further powerful sign of their commitment to the UK and their vision to help us grow the sport.

“Having stadium options in London has always been critical to the NFL and, in tandem with our 10-year partnership with Tottenham Hotspur, this new relationship would allow for even greater flexibility in scheduling future NFL games in London.”