Mourinho knew United needed work

Jose Mourinho claims he took the Manchester United job knowing fully well that success would take time, but feels his record at the club to date is “not bad”.

The 55-year-old became the first manager in United’s history to win silverware in his debut season at Old Trafford, when he guided the team to the EFL Cup and Europa League titles in 2017.

Mourinho’s side could muster a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last term, but qualified for the UEFA Champions League by virtue of their European triumph.

The Red Devils will contest the 2018 FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 19, while they have remained the closest challengers to newly-crowned league champions Manchester City through the 2017/18 campaign.

Won the Charity Shield ✅

Won the League Cup ✅

Won the Europa League ✅

Up from 6th to 2nd in the table ✅

Into the FA Cup final ✅ Improvement, Jose Mourinho style #MUFC #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/BvRgW5I60Q — bwin (@bwin) April 21, 2018

Given the situation the English giants were in when he succeeded Louis van Gaal in 2016, Mourinho thinks he hasn’t done too bad.

“I knew the club I was coming to. I know that one thing is to go to a club that is prepared to win and you just need to arrive and give the last touches, to give your personal quality, personal knowledge and the team, and the club, is ready just for the last click,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I knew that was not the case [at United]. The owners knew that. The CEO, he knew that. So when the question was, in this period of my career, am I ready for this kind of job? Yes, I am ready because my career was about new things all the time.

“I was always very Portuguese in the sense that I’m always ready to discover and try new things, always ready to change country, to change club, to change culture, to change everything in the search of new things.

“I did all of that. So when I came in this period to Manchester United I was ready for this and I knew it was not to come and have simultaneous success.

“But, in spite of it, three trophies, three finals, probably a third or fourth in worst case scenario. Not bad.”