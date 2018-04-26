McTominay: Mourinho showed faith in me

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has expressed his gratitude for Jose Mourinho, stating that the Red Devils boss has made him a better person.

The 21-year-old Scotland international made his debut for United in the latter stages of last season, but has now established himself as an important first team player.

McTominay, who has been utilised mainly as a central midfielder this campaign, has made 20 appearances for United this season and revealed that Mourinho’s guidance has helped him become the player and person he is today.

“Jose Mourinho has been absolutely incredible to me this year,” he told the club’s official website.

“He’s helped me so much in terms of what I can do, from being more humble, to being better on the training pitch and just being a better person in general.

“When I first came into the group, he said, ‘The players have to like you.’ That’s one of the most important things going into a new dressing room, that you are a likeable person and you get on with everybody. That has stood me in good stead.

“It’s important to be liked and [to be] on the pitch. It’s the manager having the faith to play me that’s been incredible and I can’t thank him enough.”