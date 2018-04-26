Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of World Cup

Liverpool have confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a knee ligament injury against Roma on Tuesday, ruling him out of the World Cup.

The 24-year-old midfielder had played himself firmly into England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans for the global showpiece in Russia after an impressive debut season with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After a slow start to his career on Merseyside, Oxlade-Chamberlain quickly started to flourish, and has now made 44 appearances in all competitions, registering five goals and nine assists.

He started in the 5-2 win over Roma at Anfield, but was stretchered off just 18 minutes into the Champions League semi-final, first-leg tie clash.

Klopp admitted concern for the England international after the match, and scans on Wednesday confirmed his worst fears.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 2017/18 season is over for both club and country due to a knee ligament injury sustained against AS Roma on Tuesday evening,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The midfielder was forced from the field after 18 minutes of the Reds’ 5-2 victory in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield after picking up the issue during an attempted challenge.

“The extent of the injury means Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of the campaign for Liverpool, as well as the World Cup finals in Russia with England.

“The 24-year-old was assessed by the club’s medical team at Melwood on Wednesday morning and no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage.

“However, Oxlade-Chamberlain will now begin a rehabilitation programme to enable him to reach full fitness again as soon as possible, returning to action next season.”