Vieira: I’m ready if Arsenal need me

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira believes he is ready to take over as manager of the Premier League club but says he has not been in contact with them.

With current Gunners boss Arsene Wenger leaving at the end of the season, after 22 years at the north London outfit, various managers have been touted as potential replacements, and Vieira is no exception.

"If the question is, if I'm ready. Yes, I'm ready," he told Goal.

However, when asked if Arsenal had contacted him, he said: "Honestly and seriously, no. I still have, of course, next year.

"It is going to be my contract at least until the end of the season and then after that, anything can happen.

"But I have a contract until the end of the season."

Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/FT5rDt5Hzt — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) April 20, 2018

The New York City FC manager has led his team to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference after eight games, losing only once. However, a move elsewhere is unlikely as he is contracted to the club until the end of 2018.

"When your name is linked with big teams in Europe, it's good," he added. "That shows that people are following what you are doing and you are doing a good job.

"What is important for me is to focus and concentrate about what I'm doing at the moment.

"My head and my mind and my energy is on how to win the next game."