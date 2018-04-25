Arsenal’s potential replacements for Petr Cech

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is likely to be regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers to ever play in the Premier League.

Playing most of his time with Chelsea, Cech made a move to the Emirates Stadium in 2015 in hopes to revive his career.

However, the 35-year-old has since slowed down and there are many who believe that the native of the Czech Republic should step down as Arsenal’s number one option between the posts.

This year, Cech has played 32 Premier League games, allowing 45 goals and securing 10 clean sheets.

With Arsene Wenger also set to retire at the end of the campaign, here are a few suggestions to replace Cech if he does leave during the summer.

TIMO HORN OF FC KOLN

At 24 years old, many consider FC Koln keeper Timo Horn as a prospect who can be great if developed well.

The towering German climbed through the ranks in Koln’s youth system and has been their first-choice keeper since his debut in 2014.

He has been very impressive in defence of the goal, winning the team’s Player of the Season honours in 2016.

Horn stands 6’4” and has impressive movement and reflexes that makes him a complete goalkeeper.

Koln are currently on the brink of relegation in the Bundesliga and it is likely that big teams may approach Horn if this does happen. Arsenal should be ready to pounce if they want to pick up this impressive star in the making.

PETER GULACSI OF RB LEIPZIG

Making a splash in Bundesliga as well are RB Leipzig and much of the focus is on their keeper Peter Gulacsi.

The 27-year-old has helped the team compete among the top squads in Germany despite the team only being founded in 2009.

Gulacsi has had experience in the Premier League, rising up the ranks of Liverpool during his younger years, the Hungarian never had the chance to show his worth with the Merseyside outfit but can finally make it in the big stage if he moves to Arsenal.

He has been consistent that Hungary has him as their number one option since 2015 and he is lauded thanks to his decisive thinking and quickness off the line.

JAN OBLAK OF ATLETICO MADRID

Certainly one of the bigger names on the list, Jan Oblak has been a mainstay for Atletico Madrid for three seasons now.

Plying his trade in La Liga, Oblak is used to swatting attacks from the best in the world, and he is under the leadership of Diego Simeone who considers defence as the top priority in the team.

It has shown in recent years as the 25-year-old has appeared in more than 150 matches for the club, resulting in 90 clean sheets.

If the Gunners are looking for a big signing, then they should look nowhere else as Oblak will definitely fit the bill.

BERND LENO OF BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Steadily making his name across European football, many are keeping their eyes on Bernd Leno of Bayer Leverkusen.

The 26-year-old has been with the German outfit since 2014 and many applaud him for his steady performances, resulting in talks that he could be the next man up for the German national team once Manuel Neuer decides to retire from international football.

That is certainly a big statement for Leno as Germany have a lot of good keepers like Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Arsenal have also been linked with Leno before, and this summer won’t be any different. Expect the Arsenal management to do everything they can to land a top keeper and Leno is certainly on the list.

JACK BUTLAND OF STOKE CITY

The names above are very capable keepers for Arsenal, but it seems that Cech’s strongest successor could be Jack Butland of Stoke City.

Only 25 years old, Butland has been with the team since 2013. He was sent on loan multiple times, but since 2014 he has been with Stoke and has done a good job for the middling outfit.

Butland has a lot of Premier League experience which will play well with stepping up with a big squad like Arsenal, and could cost much less than the Gunners eyeing for international talent.

A very agile keeper, Butland has been tested throughout his career and building him in a club like Arsenal may bring out the best in him.