De Gea: My best season yet for United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is hoping to cap off his best season at Old Trafford with a first-ever Golden Glove award.

The Spain international has established himself as the best shot-stopper in the world during his time at United and his performances this term have been nothing short of spectacular.

De Gea narrowly missed out on the Golden Glove in the last two years, but a career-best 17 clean sheets in 34 Premier League appearances sees him in pole position to win the accolade this time around.

The 27-year-old is the only keeper in the club’s history to be named Player of the Year and the first player to be awarded the honour three times in a row.

Asked in an interview with Premier League Productions whether the 2017/18 campaign was his finest to date, De Gea replied: “Yeah, I’m pretty pleased with my performance. It’s been a fairly complete, all-round set of performances from me.

“I’ve felt good, felt fit and in good form physically throughout the season. Let’s hope that these last few games to go before the end of the season continue the form, then leading into the World Cup, which is an important time for Spain.”