Mignolet set for Reds exit

Simon Mignolet says there is absolutely no chance he will spend another season as second-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Belgian shotstopper started the season as Jurgen Klopp's number one but has since seen his place taken by German Loris Karius.

Having joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2013, Mignolet has gone on to play 202 times for the Premier League club.

His last match was a 2-1 win against Burnley in January, and with Karius in good form, he is expected to spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines, missing Liverpool's Champions League semi-finals with Roma and their remaining league ties.

Mignolet is, meanwhile, expected to go to the Russian World Cup as back up to Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, he confirmed he would look to get out of his current contract with Liverpool.

He said: "I still have a contract for three seasons and I am not busy with what is going to happen this summer, I work for the team and the World Cup, the rest is for club people and agents.”

Reflecting on whether or not he would consider another season as second-choice, he added: "Absolutely not, this is really nothing for me, it has already been too long.

"I’m much more nervous on the bench than on the pitch, I want to be able to contribute something.”