Hegazi in the clear over Ings clash

West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi will not face retrospective action over an incident involving Liverpool forward Danny Ings in their 2-2 draw on Saturday, the FA have confirmed.

Hegazi appeared to hit Ings after a coming together in the closing stages of the first half at the Hawthorns, with the visitors leading 1-0 at the time.

The incident went unnoticed by the match officials, but an independent panel decided there was no case after examining the video footage.

The FA will take no action against West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi over his ‘punch’ on Liverpool’s Danny Ings.pic.twitter.com/W3gwxHODUb — Marathonbet (@marathonbet) April 23, 2018

Hegazi also later appeared to swing an forearm at Egyptian international teammate Mohamed Salah during the same game.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of referee Stuart Attwell after the game, claiming that the Egypt international should have been punished.

“The situation with Hegazi and Ings, I do not know… You need a little bit of, not even help, only the right decision,” Klopp said in his post-match interview.

“My analyst showed it to me. I do not have to say anything about that. I do not know why he did it, there was no reason for that, but he did it.”