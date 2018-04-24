Walcott strike downs Newcastle

Everton snapped a three-match winless streak in the Premier League as they edged in-form Newcastle 1-0 at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Everton 1 Newcastle United 0

Tosun misses early chance inside box

Jagielka steers over from close range

Walcott (51′) fires Toffees in front

Gayle and Ritchie fail to take chances

Match Summary

Neither team was particularly creative on the night, with Sam Allardyce’s side missing two decent chances in the first half, before Theo Walcott broke the deadlock early in the second half.

The Toffees survived late pressure from the Magpies to record their first victory in over a month.

Full Report

The hosts squandered a good opportunity to go ahead after just three minutes when Cenk Tosun sliced an effort wide of the left post from eight yards out following a strong run from Walcott.

While Rafael Benitez’s men gave away very little at the back for the remainder of the first half, they struggled to get going in attack.

Ayoze Perez did have a sniff at goal on 22 minutes, but he failed to test Jordan Pickford with a rising strike from distance that sailed way over the crossbar.

The Toffees’ best chance of the half arrived 10 minutes before half-time. Wayne Rooney sent a high cross into the box that was headed back across goal by Michael Keane, but Phil Jagielka fired over on the stretch at the back post.

The visitors threatened four minutes after the restart as Kenedy played in Perez with a dinked pass over the top. However, the Spaniard directed his shot to the left of the goal from 12 yards out.

The opener came just two minutes later and it was the home fans celebrating. A cross to the back post fell kindly for Walcott, who shifted the ball to his right and slotted past Pickford from eight yards out.

Rooney went for something special when space opened up for him on 55 minutes after receiving Tom Davies’ pass back inside from the left touchline, but his long-range shot flew wide of the right post.

The Tynesiders had the better chances from that point on, with substitute Dwight Gayle steering over Jamal Lascelles’ downward header at the near post from a 64th-minute corner, before Perez directed a header straight at Pickford from Kenedy’s cross on the left eight minutes later.

Matt Ritchie wasn’t far away from finding the top-right corner of the net with a free-kick from 19 yards out on the right that only just cleared the bar on 77 minutes.

They continued to pile on the pressure in the closing stages, but the Merseysiders held on to claim all three points.