Wenger: I don’t know where my future lies

Arsene Wenger remained coy on his plans for the future after Arsenal’s 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday, refusing to rule out a move to a new club or another job at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners boss announced last week that this will be his last season in charge. The victory over the Hammers was their first game since, but Wenger decided against using the occasion as an opportunity to reveal his future plans.

“I don’t know [about another coaching job],” he told Sky Sports after the game. “At the moment, my focus is where it’s always been – my loyalties to this club until the last day I’m here. We will see.

“I don’t know [about a return to Arsenal in a different capacity]. That does not depend on me.

“I have accumulated a knowledge and history for this club. Look at the number of Premier League, European Cup, FA Cup games we have played together.

“We have built a history and a solid foundation. If you look at the club when I arrived, I think we have gone a good way together.”

Wenger has spent 22 years with the north London giants, winning three Premier League titles. He will turn 69 in October this year, but has not yet said that his time in football is over.