Dein: Wenger already being approached

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has claimed that Arsene Wenger will have several offers to choose from when he leaves the club at the end of the season.

Wenger announced last week that he will be stepping down as manager after a trophy-laden 22-year spell with the Gunners, and Dein revealed there have already been attempts to approach the Frenchman.

“I personally had calls from various people yesterday, saying, ‘can I speak to him?’ He won’t be short of offers from clubs,” Dein told Sky Sports.

“Over the last few years, I know for a fact he has been approached by some of the biggest clubs in the world. I think Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and the England national team wanted him at one stage.”

He suggested that despite Wenger’s age, the 68-year-old is far from over the hill, saying: “He is going to be 69 in October and he is extraordinarily fit. He has a very active mind and great knowledge of the game.”

Apart from talking up his prospects for the future, Dein also paid tribute to Wenger’s achievements at Arsenal, adding: “His results speak for themselves over the years. He has been enormously successful and will undoubtedly go down in history as the greatest Arsenal manager ever.”