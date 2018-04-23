Pogba: I’m not focused on transfer talk

Paul Pogba has claimed he is not focused on the possibility of leaving Manchester United, but once again stopped short of completely ruling out a move.

The Frenchman has been linked with a departure from Old Trafford amid reports of a falling-out with United manager Jose Mourinho. However, he has previously denied there is bad blood between them.

Pogba has once again poured cold water on rumours of discontent, telling Canal Football Club: “Right now, I am at Manchester United and I am honestly only thinking about the present. Transfers are not in my head.

“We are in the [FA] Cup final and the World Cup is around the corner.”

The quotes will come as mostly good news to Red Devils fans. However, they might be slightly concerned at Pogba’s persistent refusal to state upfront that he is staying put.

The 25-year-old midfielder had previously been quoted as telling Telefoot: “It’s too early to talk about a departure from United. The situation can change.”